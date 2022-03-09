Selected NSFs to undergo work-learn scheme for 4 years while serving in SAF’s new Digital and Intelligence Service

SINGAPORE: Selected full-time national servicemen (NSFs) will undergo a newly-launched Digital Work-Learn scheme and serve as digital specialists under the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) newly established Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS).

The scheme will see the selected national servicemen serve for four years, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) said on Wednesday (Mar 9).

Last week, the Defence Ministry announced the SAF will launch a fourth service, the DIS, by the last quarter of this year.

These digital specialists will develop artificial intelligence (AI) applications and perform software engineering tasks "in support of real-world military operations", said MINDEF and NTU.

During their service, these NSFs will take up modules to earn academic credits at NTU that contribute to a degree in Data Science and AI, Computer Science or Computer Engineering.

After their Basic Military Training and vocational course, they will attend classes for one semester every year and work for the remaining period of the year.

At the end of the four-year period, they will earn 50 per cent of academic credits and can complete their studies in another two years.

Digital specialists will receive a regular service salary after they complete "the minimum period as NSFs", MINDEF and NTU said.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Wednesday by Defence Cyber Chief Brigadier-General Mark Tan and Professor Louis Phee, Vice President (Innovation & Entrepreneurship) and Dean of NTU’s College of Engineering.

HOW DOES THE SCHEME WORK?

NSFs selected for the scheme will serve in “specialised digital roles” during their four years of service, MINDEF said on its website.

These include roles in data engineering, AI model experimentation, development and evaluation, operational deployment of models, software engineering, user experience and user interface design.

They will also receive the DigiSpec Award, which includes a “competitive salary and benefits such as leave and medical coverage”, said MINDEF.

Tuition fees for the university studies within the timeframe of the scheme will also be covered.

There is no bond after the four-year contract.