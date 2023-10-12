How the Singapore Armed Forces shipped over 400 military vehicles to Australia for Exercise Wallaby

SHOALWATER BAY, Queensland: For soldiers participating in the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) largest unilateral overseas training exercise, the Forward Support Group (FSG) plays an integral but occasionally overlooked role.

A composite of different units within the SAF, it is responsible for moving hundreds of huge military vehicles more than 5,000km from Singapore to Australia for Exercise Wallaby, among a myriad other functions.

For one, when soldiers arrive at their campgrounds in Shoalwater Bay Training Area, everything – including sleeping tents – will have already been set up by FSG, which starts from scratch and has three days of lead time.

This year, the group had a mammoth task on its hands, with the the largest edition of Exercise Wallaby in seven years featuring about 4,300 SAF personnel and 450 assets such as armoured fighting vehicles.

Military Expert 3 (ME3) Chen Tianxing, second-in-charge of the FSG’s maintenance team, told reporters on Monday (Oct 9) that Exercise Wallaby is on a “much bigger scale” compared with other overseas exercises conducted by the SAF.

“400-plus assets is really a huge number,” he said, glancing at rows of Terrexes, Belrex protected combat support vehicles, Leopard 2SG main battle tanks and Bronco all-terrain tracked carriers behind him, covered in desert dust.