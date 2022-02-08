SAF helicopters, soldiers deployed in night-time counter-terrorism exercise at Star Vista mall

SINGAPORE: The usual crowd at a popular mall in suburban Singapore had mostly thinned out, with most of the shops and offices around Buona Vista MRT station closed for the day.

Except for a light pitter-patter from the evening drizzle on Monday (Feb 7), it was almost silent.

Then, just before 10pm, a thrumming sound in the distance, as the unmistakable hum of helicopters grew louder and louder.

Suddenly, two H255M helicopters from the Republic of Singapore Air Force came into sight, swooping in over The Star Vista mall from the northern side of the island.

Unveiled in December last year, it was the first time reporters were seeing the medium lift choppers being used for special forces training.