Safety measures in place for SAF, Home Team personnel amid hot weather in Singapore

SINGAPORE: While measures are already in place for uniformed personnel to ensure their safety, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Home Team are prepared to make adjustments to training and operation processes amid the sustained pattern of hot weather.

Singapore faced hot weather in the first half of May, with temperatures rising to 37 degrees Celsius last Saturday (May 13) - equalling a 40-year record for the highest daily maximum temperature, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Although more rain and slightly lower temperatures can be expected in the second half of May, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday SAF recognises that rising ambient temperatures may need additional measures to mitigate the risks of heat injuries when soldiers train and conduct operations.

"Special attention is paid to the incidence of heat injury across the SAF, with daily reporting required for all units," MINDEF added.

SAF already has several safety measures in place to protect against heat injuries, including hydration regimes and the ingestion of ice mixtures.

All soldiers enlisted into Basic Military Training or when they enter specialised courses and conduct operations undergo heat acclimatisation.

Commanders are also given leeway to modify attire and load for strenuous activities and adjust the training schedule to further mitigate the risk of heat injuries.

Both MINDEF and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) added they will continue to monitor the daily temperatures and adjust measures as necessary to keep training safe.