SAF developing indoor live-firing complex near future Sungei Bedok MRT station
The second multi-mission range complex, set to be fully operational by 2031, will make it easier for soldiers to book range slots for individual training.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is building an indoor live-firing complex near an upcoming MRT station in Bedok, where national servicemen can book training slots on an app.
The indoor range, called the multi-mission range complex two (MMRC 2), also drastically cuts the time required by NSmen to complete their shooting requirements.
Soldiers taking part in live-firing exercise at traditional, outdoor ranges would require a full day and night to complete shooting at the unit level.
When the complex is operational from 2031, individual soldiers can complete their shooting requirements in under two hours.
They can book slots on the OneNS app without having to go through their unit, similar to how Individual Physical Proficiency Tests (IPPTs) are booked.
Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing announced the new facility on Friday (Feb 27) as he laid out his ministry's spending plans in parliament.
He said it is important that the SAF trains its soldiers in a more complex environment.
“Beyond just increased capacity, MMRC 2 will allow our soldiers to train more realistically and precisely across more scenarios, and different domains via the new video targetry system,” he added.
“MMRC 2 will also allow our soldiers to hone their counter-drone techniques.”
This is the second such complex, with the first at Pasir Laba camp.
The new facility will be at Bedok camp, located about a two-minute walk from the future Sungei Bedok MRT station that is set to open in the second half of 2026.
This will make it easier for NSmen to access the place using public transport, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).
With the individualised booking and an accessible location, the new complex will provide more live-firing opportunities for about 120,000 soldiers annually, it added.
REALISTIC SCENARIOS, COUNTERING DRONES
The second multi-mission range complex will be designed as a technologically advanced and fully indoor live-firing facility.
"With its compact land footprint, MMRC 2 will allow the SAF to meet growing training needs while optimising land resources," said MINDEF.
The new complex will free up land currently occupied by six traditional ranges, which can be repurposed for other training needs, said Mr Chan.
Similar to the existing building, the second facility will use a government-owned, contractor-operated model.
It will have six 100m ranges and the video targetry systems will allow soldiers to train more realistically across different scenarios.
“The challenging battlefield environment will also be simulated through flashing lights, sound effects, and props such as rubble,” said MINDEF.
Of the six ranges, two will be built to double height to train soldiers to operate with and against drones.
The double-height ranges will allow the army to go beyond shooting at a flat trajectory to firing at elevation, Senior Lieutenant Colonel (SLTC) Jonathan Liu, army head for the training development branch, told reporters.
Soldiers must have the instinct of what to do when faced with an unknown drone.
"This will allow us to be future-ready where today, the situation is that only selected soldiers are able to train this particular tactic and drill, shooting elevated targets," said SLTC Liu.
Personalised feedback will also be available to help individual firers with improving their marksmanship. Currently, they only receive feedback on whether they hit or missed their shots.
"These are important factors that allow us to improve what we call the fundamentals of marksmanship," he said, adding that marksmanship was a "perishable skill" that soldiers can lose their touch for after a while.
On safety, SLTC Liu also said the new facility will be designed with "zero danger area" outside the building to safeguard the public from stray rounds, given its close proximity to an MRT station.
It will also have full noise insulation to minimise the impact on the residents in the area.
With the closure of the traditional ranges, there will be six other outdoor live-firing ranges left in Singapore: two at Pulau Tekong, two at Nee Soon and another two at Poyan.
Outdoor ranges are necessary for soldiers who need to train consistently in an outdoor environment, said SLTC Liu. Recruits also need an outdoor range to experience the basics of soldiering, he added.