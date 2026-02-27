SAF developing indoor live-firing complex near future Sungei Bedok MRT station

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is building an indoor live-firing complex near an upcoming MRT station in Bedok, where national servicemen can book training slots on an app.

The indoor range, called the multi-mission range complex two (MMRC 2), also drastically cuts the time required by NSmen to complete their shooting requirements.

Soldiers taking part in live-firing exercise at traditional, outdoor ranges would require a full day and night to complete shooting at the unit level.

When the complex is operational from 2031, individual soldiers can complete their shooting requirements in under two hours.

They can book slots on the OneNS app without having to go through their unit, similar to how Individual Physical Proficiency Tests (IPPTs) are booked.

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing announced the new facility on Friday (Feb 27) as he laid out his ministry's spending plans in parliament.

He said it is important that the SAF trains its soldiers in a more complex environment.

“Beyond just increased capacity, MMRC 2 will allow our soldiers to train more realistically and precisely across more scenarios, and different domains via the new video targetry system,” he added.

“MMRC 2 will also allow our soldiers to hone their counter-drone techniques.”

This is the second such complex, with the first at Pasir Laba camp.

The new facility will be at Bedok camp, located about a two-minute walk from the future Sungei Bedok MRT station that is set to open in the second half of 2026.

This will make it easier for NSmen to access the place using public transport, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

With the individualised booking and an accessible location, the new complex will provide more live-firing opportunities for about 120,000 soldiers annually, it added.