47-year-old SAF regular found dead at Gombak Base car park

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman was found dead at a multi-storey car park at Gombak Base on Monday (Aug 23), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said late on Monday night.

The man was found hanging from a rope at the rooftop of the car park, said MINDEF, adding that the death was non-training related.

"The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated by the unit. The serviceman was pronounced dead on site at 1.39pm by an SAF medical officer," said MINDEF in a news release.

Police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations, said the ministry. The case has been classified as an unnatural death and investigations are ongoing.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman, and are assisting the family in their time of grief," said the ministry.