SAF regular found dead at Changi Naval Base

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman was found dead at Changi Naval Base on Monday (Jun 12), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said.

His body was found at about 8.50am and the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated.

MINDEF said that his death was not related to training.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. They have classified the case as an unnatural death, and investigations are ongoing," MINDEF said in a news release.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman, and are assisting the family in their time of grief."