SAF installing more than 300 smart meters in 3 camps to push units to cut water, electricity use

SINGAPORE: More than 300 smart meters are being installed at Jurong Camp, Paya Lebar Airbase and Changi Naval Base in a pilot to encourage units to reduce their water and electricity consumption, amid a broader sustainability push by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

The idea is to make units more aware of their consumption, and to possibly push reductions through “friendly competition” and “sustainability challenges” in future, said Brigadier-General (BG) Kelvin Fan, the SAF’s Chief Sustainability Officer.

The pilot is expected to be completed by 2023 before more meters are rolled out to other camps and bases, added the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a press release on Wednesday (Mar 2).

The initiative was first announced by MINDEF during its Committee of Supply debate in 2021, where it also outlined other green targets.

These included reducing the growth of overall carbon emissions by two-thirds by 2030, cutting water consumption by 10 per cent and waste generation by 30 per cent by 2030.

USING METERS TO CUT CONSUMPTION

The smart meters can provide water and electricity consumption data on a daily – or even hourly – basis, compared to previous systems that provided it on a monthly basis.

The Defence and Science Technology Agency (DSTA) will use data analytics to analyse consumption patterns, while the data will be aggregated on a dashboard that unit commanders can view, said MINDEF.