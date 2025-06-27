SAF operates 'somewhere in between' war and peace every day, says Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) operates “somewhere in between” war and peace every day as it navigates a changed global security order and the emergence of unconventional warfare.

In an interview ahead of SAF Day on Jul 1, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said the threats that the SAF handles include “not a small number” of cybersecurity incidents, as well as information operations conducted directly or indirectly on Singapore.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force and Navy also deal with “hundreds” of air threats and ascertain the intent of “thousands” of vessels each year to ensure Singapore’s security.

“Today, we are not at war, but neither are we at peace. Today, every day, across all four services of the SAF, they have to deal with a range of threats and challenges,” said Mr Chan.

“I think this is something that most Singaporeans may not appreciate, because for us, success is when things don’t appear in your news cycle,” he told reporters.

In particular, he pointed to cybersecurity, saying that while dealing with cyber threats is not new to the SAF, the volume and intensity of these threats have changed.

A similar pattern can be seen with drone technologies. Although drones have been available for many years, what has changed are “the way in which people have applied them, the intensity with which people have used them, and the way that they have blurred the lines between military and civilian use”.

“The challenge for the SAF – in the past as it is now – is to ask ourselves what will be those new challenges that will emerge in five, 10 or 15 years, so that we can put in place the capability development programmes now, even before the threats emerge,” said the former Chief of Army.