6 people under investigation for abusive behaviour towards safe distancing ambassadors

SINGAPORE: Six people are under investigation in five separate incidents for alleged abusive behaviour towards safe distancing ambassadors, the police said in a news release on Friday (Dec 24).

In an incident on Oct 13 - the first day shopping malls started vaccination-differentiated safe management measures - an ambassador manning a check-in counter at Canberra Plaza asked to check a man’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

The 51-year-old man claimed that he did not have his phone or TraceTogether token with him.

The ambassador allowed the man to enter the mall, as per the one-week grace period, and reminded him to bring along his phone or TraceTogether token for future check-ins.

"The man, however, reacted angrily and began arguing with the SDA as he was upset that he was given a reminder," said the police.

He also took out a phone and started taking photos of the ambassador, they added. When the ambassador tried to block the man from doing so with her hands, he allegedly pushed her hands away and continued taking pictures.

The man is assisting in investigations for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of her duty, the police said.

MAN PUSHED AMBASSADOR AT CHINATOWN POINT

In a separate incident a week later at Chinatown Point, a 57-year-old man allegedly pulled down a safe distancing ambassador’s mask and pushed him.

The ambassador had rejected the man’s entry into the building as he did not show any proof of a having full vaccination status.

The ambassador advised the man that proof of vaccination must be presented to enter the mall, to which the man reacted aggressively instead of complying, said the police.

The accused was arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

AMBASSADOR ELBOWED IN ABDOMEN

On Oct 27, the police were informed of a 43-year-old man causing “nuisance” after his attempted entry into Buangkok Square was denied.

The man had attempted to check in using his NRIC but was notified by the safe distancing ambassador that he could only do so with a TraceTogether token or application.

Check-ins with identification cards were ceased on Jun 1, following the implementation of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry.

After the man was refused entry, he allegedly started hurling vulgarities at the ambassador and tried to force his way into the mall.

The ambassador attempted to block him, but the man purportedly elbowed the ambassador in the abdomen before walking into the mall, the police said.

The man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and using abusive words.

MASK BELOW NOSE

In another incident at Canberra Plaza on Oct 30, a 30-year-old man allegedly used vulgarities against a safe distancing ambassador after she advised him to pull up his mask.

The ambassador had first noticed the man’s mask was pulled below his nose as he was entering Canberra Plaza. She advised him to pull up his mask and he complied.

Later, as the man was exiting Canberra Plaza, the ambassador noticed that his mask was again pulled below his chin.

She again advised him to pull up his mask, but instead of complying, the man allegedly hurled vulgarities at her.

A 40-year-old woman, who was with the man, joined in and used abusive language on the ambassador as well.

The pair are assisting with investigations for using abusive words against a public servant, and for non-compliance with safe distancing measures, said the police.

MAN CALLS POLICE AFTER BEING DENIED ENTRY

Earlier last month on Nov 3, a 68-year-old man called the police to say that he had been refused entry into SingPost Centre by the mall’s staff manning the SafeEntry counter.

The man had an appointment at the building but was denied entry as he was not fully vaccinated at the point in time, said the police.

A safe distancing ambassador stepped in and advised the man that proof of vaccination must be presented to enter the mall, but the man did not comply and proceeded into the mall.

When the ambassador followed him and called for assistance from the mall’s security officers, he allegedly turned around and hurled vulgarities at the ambassador.

The man was eventually escorted out of the mall and proceeded to call the police. He is currently assisting with investigations for using abusive words against a public servant, said the police.

Investigations into all the incidents are ongoing, they added.

“The police take a serious view of abusive acts or behaviour against safe distancing enforcers, and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law. Members of the public are also advised to take all prevailing safe distancing measures seriously,” the new release said.

Individuals found guilty of using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty can be fined, jailed for up to four years, or both.

Those found guilty of using abusive words against a public servant are liable for a fine of up to S$5,000, a maximum jail term of 12 months, or both.

Anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging their duty are liable to a fine or caning, an imprisonment term of up to four years, or both.

People who are found guilty of breaching COVID-19 regulations face a fine of up to S$10,000, an imprisonment term of up to six months, or both.