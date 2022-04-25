Man fined for swearing at NEA safe distancing officer at Boon Lay hawker centre

SINGAPORE: A man was fined S$3,000 on Monday (Apr 25) for swearing at a safe distancing enforcement officer at a hawker centre in Boon Lay.

Ng Chee Wei, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of using abusive words against a public servant.

The court heard that Ng went to Boon Lay Place Food Village at about 1.30pm on Aug 29 last year, where he saw two of his friends seated at a table.

At the time, only two groups of two were allowed to dine together in hawker centres. Excess seats at the table were clearly demarcated.

Despite this, Ng sat at his friends' table to chat.

The victim, a 50-year-old National Environment Agency officer, and two of his colleagues were performing safe distancing enforcement duties at the hawker centre at the time.

The victim's colleague spotted Ng sitting with his friends and approached him. Ng told them that he knew what he was doing was an offence and stood up.

However, Ng continued to stand close to his friends. The victim told Ng that he had to maintain a safe distance.

Ng persisted in standing close to them despite this. He then got angry and asked the victim what he wanted.

When the victim requested for Ng's identity card to take enforcement action, Ng claimed he did not have it and insisted on providing his particulars verbally.

When the victim did not accept this, Ng challenged him to call for the police. While the victim was doing so, Ng swore at him in English and Hokkien.

The victim did not respond and waited for the police to arrive.

The penalty for using abusive words towards a public servant in relation to their duties is jail for up to a year, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.