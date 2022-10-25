Hiring of safe entry ambassadors due to staff turnover, not tighter COVID-19 restrictions: Recruitment firm
Job postings for safe entry ambassadors had prompted speculation that tighter COVID-19 restrictions could be reimposed.
SINGAPORE: A recent job posting for safe entry ambassadors is meant to replace workers who have left, and is not linked to a possible tightening of COVID-19 measures, said the recruitment agency responsible for the listing.
JobStudio, which specialises in healthcare recruitment, told CNA on Tuesday (Oct 25) that it has been maintaining a pool of temperature screeners and safe entry ambassadors since last year.
"Adjustments have also been made to the work description and it is not specifically for performing safe entry duties," said JobStudio's operation director Joseph Khor.
"As the position is a temporary position, turnover is expected."
The job listing had prompted speculation about whether safe entry restrictions could be reimposed, months after Singapore removed the requirement for people to check in to venues using the TraceTogether app or token on Apr 26.
The country is currently experiencing a COVID-19 wave driven by the XBB Omicron subvariant and reinfections.
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Oct 15 that while the Government does not rule out reimposing safe management measures such as mask-wearing, it would try its "very best" not to disrupt normal lives.
In an update on Oct 23, he said the number of COVID-19 cases has peaked and is starting to come down.
Experts have said that there is little need to implement "blunt community restrictions" at this point, with some noting that current infection appears less severe than previous ones.
In response to CNA's queries about the job posting, JobStudio's Mr Khor said the recruitment firm is "puzzled" by speculations about possible COVID-19 restrictions or a "lockdown".
"We would like to urge members of the public to adhere to announcements made only by (the) Ministry of Health," he added.
As the XBB wave has resulted in more people visiting healthcare institutions, Mr Khor said JobStudio supplies manpower to help in operations such as providing customer service and crowd control.
A search online showed that JobStudio has multiple openings for safe entry ambassadors, screeners or other similar positions. The listings describe duties such as providing basic frontline customer service, handling screening and ushering duties, performing data entry of health declarations and other ad-hoc duties.
According to Mr Khor, JobStudio deploys close to 50 workers in such positions.
"We maintain a workforce of 50 for deployment and as turnover is expected, we post for the position from time to time to replenish the turnover," he added.
Recruitment firm People Profilers, whose advertisement for safe entry ambassadors was posted on job site Indeed, was surprised to find its listing still available. The role involved managing crowds and queues, as well as advising the public to wear their masks.
According to Indeed, the opening was more than 30 days old.
People Profilers' chief consultant Debbie So said that the firm's last posting for such a role was at the beginning of the year, but that other sites might have auto-posted or trawled old listings.
A man who saw the old listing for a safe entry ambassador had enquired about the position around two weeks ago, even though the role had been terminated months ago, said Ms So.
She added that People Profilers' last batch of safe entry contract employees worked until April.