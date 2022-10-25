Hiring of safe entry ambassadors due to staff turnover, not tighter COVID-19 restrictions: Recruitment firm

SINGAPORE: A recent job posting for safe entry ambassadors is meant to replace workers who have left, and is not linked to a possible tightening of COVID-19 measures, said the recruitment agency responsible for the listing.

JobStudio, which specialises in healthcare recruitment, told CNA on Tuesday (Oct 25) that it has been maintaining a pool of temperature screeners and safe entry ambassadors since last year.

"Adjustments have also been made to the work description and it is not specifically for performing safe entry duties," said JobStudio's operation director Joseph Khor.

"As the position is a temporary position, turnover is expected."