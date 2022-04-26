Group size limits, safe distancing requirements lifted in schools as COVID-19 measures eased: MOE

In response to media queries, the Education Ministry said that mask-wearing will still be required indoors as a default in schools and IHLs.

Going without a mask indoors in schools is only allowed for physical education, sports, singing, wind instrument playing, speech and drama, dancing and specific groups of students in language or literacy lessons, said MOE.

Similarly at IHLs, individuals can only remove their masks indoors for select activities like eating and drinking, sports and live performances.

Students will also be able to participate in school activities like co-curricular activities, the National School Games, and the Singapore Youth Festival regardless of vaccination status.

For competitions during the National School Games, competing schools can send student supporters to watch the semi-finals and finals at the venue, subject to the venue’s capacity, the statement read.

This will later be extended to family members and other spectators at a later stage, said the Education Ministry.

Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures will also be lifted in IHLs in line with the measures announced last week. They will only apply to events with more than 500 people, and dining-in at F&B establishments on campus.

Activities like residential camps for the MOE-Outward Bound Singapore Challenge Programme and Outdoor Adventure Learning cohort camps will progressively resume from the end of May.

At schools and IHLs, students and staff will no longer need to check in with SafeEntry via the TraceTogether app.

“Nevertheless, students or staff are strongly encouraged to keep the TraceTogether application on their phones and/or hold on to their TT tokens, so that schools can step up contact tracing should this be needed,” the statement read.