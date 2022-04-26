'It feels more convenient': Shoppers cheer removal of TraceTogether, SafeEntry requirements at malls

SINGAPORE: For 18-year-old Kaslyn Neo, who visits Junction 8 in Bishan nearly every day, going to the mall on Tuesday (Apr 26) was a starkly different experience.

“I was super shocked, like eh, something feels different, it feels emptier than usual. I texted my friends, because we always come here … to say, no more SafeEntry!” she said.

SafeEntry stations and barriers were removed at most places across Singapore on Tuesday as COVID-19 measures were eased, allowing people to move in and out without checking in using their TraceTogether app.

This is in line with the removal of vaccination-differentiated safe management measures for most settings.

“It feels really different because you’re so used to preparing to go into a mall by opening up the TraceTogether app, it’s automatic,” said Ms Neo, a student.

“It’ll take a bit of getting used to, but it feels more convenient, you just need to walk in.”

For Grab delivery rider Kent Choo, who had to check in and out of places 20 to 40 times a day, the easing of contact tracing measures is a relief.

“It’s really the time to remove them because now we treat COVID-19 as a normal disease," he said, adding that he will now be able to do deliveries more quickly without the queues at the check-in points.