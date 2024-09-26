Safety hazards found in some baby products sold on Shopee and Lazada

SINGAPORE: Safety hazards were uncovered in some baby products sold on e-commerce platforms Lazada and Shopee.

The issues were uncovered by the Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) in three product categories: Baby bouncers, baby walkers and toys.

A total of 23 products purchased from the e-commerce platforms were inspected following market surveillance efforts in the first half of 2024, said Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Thursday (Sep 26).

Of those, 15 samples were found to be unsafe as they did not meet applicable product safety standards, read the media release.

The products contain hazards such as baby bouncers with small, detachable parts that pose choking risks and stability issues that can cause toppling; baby walkers with openings that may lead to entrapment and stability issues that can lead to toppling; and toys with small or magnetic parts that present choking and strangulation risks.

These are the affected products:

BABY BOUNCERS