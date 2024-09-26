Safety hazards found in some baby products sold on Shopee and Lazada
Safety issues were uncovered in some baby bouncers, walkers and toys sold on the two e-commerce platforms.
SINGAPORE: Safety hazards were uncovered in some baby products sold on e-commerce platforms Lazada and Shopee.
The issues were uncovered by the Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) in three product categories: Baby bouncers, baby walkers and toys.
A total of 23 products purchased from the e-commerce platforms were inspected following market surveillance efforts in the first half of 2024, said Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Thursday (Sep 26).
Of those, 15 samples were found to be unsafe as they did not meet applicable product safety standards, read the media release.
The products contain hazards such as baby bouncers with small, detachable parts that pose choking risks and stability issues that can cause toppling; baby walkers with openings that may lead to entrapment and stability issues that can lead to toppling; and toys with small or magnetic parts that present choking and strangulation risks.
These are the affected products:
BABY BOUNCERS
1. Name: SG stock 2023 upgrade baby rocking chair foldable baby sleeping bouncer chair swing balance chair (grey/black/red).
Seller: Unk.sg on Shopee.
Risks: Choking on small parts that are easily removed from the baby bouncer and falling off insecure restraints.
2. Name: Mas baby mesh/netted baby bouncer (blue/pink bouncer w/wheels 309).
Seller: Baby's Hyperstore Official Store on Shopee and Lazada.
Risks: Choking on small parts that are easily removed, fall risk due to insecure restraints or lack of locking mechanism, and fingers could be trapped in crevices/openings.
3. Name: Foldable baby bouncer rocker balance chair|double layered soft mesh|infant kids cradle.
Seller: Mumchecked on Shopee.
Risks: Choking on small easily removed parts and falling off insecure restraints.
4. Name: Rocker chair (blue/pink net) mesh, comfortable, adjustable chair, bouncer (blue/pink).
Seller: CradleBB on Shopee and Lazada.
Risks: Choking on small easily removed parts, falling off insecure restraints and fingers could be trapped in crevices/openings.
5. Name: iBaby baby bouncer deluxe (blue).
Seller: LittleBabyBernice BabyStore on Shopee and Lazada.
Risks: Choking on small easily removed parts, falling off insecure restraints and fingers could be trapped in crevices/openings.
BABY WALKERS
1. Name: “Cherry Baby” baby walkers with music toy.
Seller: Celine House on Shopee.
Risks: Torso getting trapped in the walker’s bounded openings, fingers trapped in small openings, tipping over the walker when moving down steps and insecure brakes that may prevent the walker from staying stationary even when parked.
2. Name: Baby walker with toys and ankle pad.
Seller: IdealSource on Shopee.
Risks: Torso getting trapped in the walker, tipping over the walker when moving down steps and insecure brakes that may prevent it from staying stationary even when parked.
3. Name: "ALB” baby walker.
Seller: AnQi Trading on Lazada.
Risks: Torso getting trapped in the walker, fingers trapped in small openings, tipping over the walker when moving down steps and choking on small, removable parts.
4. Name: “Baby” baby walker with music toys.
Seller: Juzz4baby on Shopee and Lazada.
Risks: Torso getting trapped and tipping over the walker when moving down steps.
5. Name: “贝乐迪 BeileDi” baby walker.
Seller: BABYSPA on Shopee and Lazada.
Risks: Torso getting trapped in the bounded openings, fingers trapped in small openings and tipping over when moving down steps.
TOYS
1. Name: Busy cube.
Seller: Singapore Daddy on Shopee.
Risks: Choking on small parts easily removed from the toy, laceration or injuries caused by sharp points that are easily removed and strangulation by long cords.
2. Name: Toddler busy board.
Seller: DeDa Nature, Treeyear Toys Official Shop/Treeyear Montessori Toys on Shopee and Lazada.
Risks: Choking on small, easily removed parts, strangulation by long cords and suffocation by plastic film or bags.
3. Name: Reusable silicone water balloon.
Seller: YAMAYOSG on Shopee.
Risks: Ingestion of small and strong magnetic parts that are easily detachable.
4. Name: Reusable Silicone Water Balloon.
Seller: Ideacreativity on Lazada.
Risks: Ingestion of small and strong magnetic parts that are easily detachable.
The retailers have since removed all the non-compliant products for sale following the market surveillance and after CPSO engaged them.
Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised to stop using them; those who may have purchased similar products should also note the potential hazards, EnterpriseSG said.
CPSO will continue to engage e-commerce platforms regularly and work with them to advise their sellers on the importance of complying with the regulations.
EnterpriseSG also said that safety incidents involving the use of such children’s products have continued to occur in Singapore.
On average, the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) sees over 10 cases of child injuries arising from the use of baby walkers and bouncers each year, according to the media release.
"These injuries include fractures and head injuries due to falls, lacerations by sharp points, and second-degree burns when children in walkers are unsupervised and get access to areas with hot liquids."
Incidents involving toys with small or magnetic parts also remain frequent, with the hospital registering an average of 46 such cases a year over the past two years.
In severe cases, ingested small magnets can trap intestines, causing blockages or punctures. Small toy parts that may become detached can lead to choking, potentially resulting in death if the airway is completely blocked.
EnterpriseSG said that consumers play an important role in ensuring the safety of online purchases, as they cannot physically inspect products before buying.
Suppliers and manufacturers of general consumer goods have to meet applicable international safety standards set by various organisations, said EnterpriseSG
Anyone who ignores CPSO’s order to stop the sale of unsafe products may face a fine of up to S$10,000 (US$7,766), jailed for up to 2 years, or both upon conviction.