Sea sports centres cut operating hours, reduce activity zones during monsoon season

MAKING SAFETY A TOP PRIORITY

For the safety of sea sports enthusiasts, activity zones are also smaller compared to pre-monsoon periods.

"Before the monsoon, we can paddle anywhere along the coast, maybe about up to one kilometre,” said Mr Ho. “But during the monsoon, especially for stand-up paddling, (we) stay closer to shore at about 350 metres.

“For sailing, we encourage them to sail within a zone over here. And when the wind is strong, we encourage them to come closer to shore.”

Mr Ho noted that the recommended activity zone for sailing is kept at around 1.5km from the shoreline. This is so that safety boats can reach stranded sailors in time.

All participants are equipped with life jackets before they head out, he added.

They are also briefed on pre-departure weather forecasts, such as wind speeds and possible rain.

Boat tour operators, too, depend on such forecasts to ensure their customers are not disappointed.

CANCELLATIONS INEVITABLE DURING MONSOON SEASON

Let's Go Tour founder Robin Loh said part of the tour operator’s routine is to regularly refer to weather maps to be apprised of the situation ahead.

“So, normally a couple of hours prior to the departure, we will always take a look at it, and basically keep in communication with the guests,” he added.

“So if thae a potential need for cancellation, we will inform them way ahead.”

During the monsoon period, cancellations are inevitable, said operators.

Mr Loh shared that business usually dips by around 10 per cent during this time of the year.

“Sometimes, the rain comes unexpectedly. So having ponchos ready for them in order not to get wet is definitely something we need,” he said.

“But of course, for those guests who are worried, when it gets slightly windy or choppier, we will also equip them with life jackets.”