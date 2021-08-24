Safety time-out for worksites of COVID-19 infected workers from North Coast Lodge dormitory: MOM

SINGAPORE: The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has issued safety time-out notices to worksites of COVID-19 infected workers from North Coast Lodge dormitory, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday (Aug 24).

As of Tuesday, there were 86 COVID-19 cases linked to the North Coast Lodge cluster.

A safety time-out involves reviewing activities and protocols at the worksite.

All of the COVID-19 cases were fully vaccinated and were either asymptomatic or had mild acute respiratory infection symptoms, said a MOM spokesperson in response to CNA's queries.

They have been moved to a healthcare facility for further care and treatment, and their close contacts have been isolated, added the spokesperson.

All residents staying at the dormitory in Woodlands will also be tested frequently over the next few weeks.

"The first three cases in the cluster were detected through rostered routine testing which coincided with a positive signal from wastewater tests."

The remaining cases were found through pre-emptive testing once the index cases were detected, the MOM spokesperson added.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary COVID-19 update that more than 5,300 residents at North Coast Lodge dormitory have completed their tests, with only 12 test results pending.

The Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group under MOM, which is responsible for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak in the dormitories, has been actively vaccinating all migrant workers since February this year, the MOM spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The group enforces safe living measures at the dormitories and maintains tight surveillance on migrant workers with acute respiratory infection symptoms. It also conducts wastewater testing and ensures that workers comply with their rostered routine testing.

The ACE Group works closely with sector agencies such as BCA to ensure tight safe management measures are in place at the worksites, the MOM spokesperson said.

Between Aug 1 and Aug 23, there were 201 new COVID-19 cases in dormitories.