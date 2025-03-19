High-rise buildings, loud blasts and MRT train among features at newly-launched SAFTI City

SINGAPORE: Empty high-rise buildings, loud blasts and smoke, and a decommissioned MRT train can be found in this “city”.

A group of soldiers gets ready to enter and kill enemy troops inside one of the buildings, in a bid to capture it.

It might look like a dystopian war movie scene, but this was a typical day of training at phase one of the Singapore Armed Forces Training Institute (SAFTI) City, a new urban training facility which was officially launched on Wednesday (Mar 19) by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen.

Since opening for training in October last year, about 3,000 soldiers have undergone training there, with about 20,000 soldiers expected to train at the site annually.

The mix of low- and high-rise buildings allows up to two battalions, or about 1,200 soldiers, to train at one time.