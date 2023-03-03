Salaries for social service sector to go up by between 4% and 15%

SINGAPORE: The salaries of workers in the social service sector will be raised by between 4 per cent and 15 per cent from Apr 1, Minister for Social and Family Services Masagos Zulkifli said on Friday (Mar 3).

The Ministry of Social and Family Services (MSF) and the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) have revised the salary guidelines for the sector across all professions and job levels, MSF said in a press release.

"A strong core of passionate and competent professionals is especially crucial ... they need to be given due recognition and supported in their work," said Mr Masagos during the Committee of Supply debate on his ministry's budget.

The wage increases can potentially benefit more than 20,000 employees in the social service sector comprising social workers, therapists, psychologists and early intervention educators among other professions.

For example, an early intervention teacher gets a salary of about S$4,850 under FY2022 guidelines, but will get about S$5,230 after the revision, using salary references published by NCCS for employees who are “competent on the job”.

This is the first time since 2018 that MSF and NCSS have reviewed the sector’s salary guidelines. The current review was based on wages of comparable job roles in competing labour markets.