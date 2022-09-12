Salary increases for administrative officers, judicial and statutory appointment holders: PSD

SINGAPORE: The Public Service Division (PSD) will raise salaries for administrative service officers and judicial and selected statutory appointment holders by between 5 per cent and 12 per cent from October.

Salaries for these groups were last adjusted about 15 years ago in 2007-2008.

“Since then, gaps with market benchmarks have increased significantly,” PSD said in a news release on Monday (Sep 12).

“These adjustments will enable the Public Service to continue to attract and retain its fair share of talent for key leadership roles.”

The 5 per cent to 12 per cent increase will “narrow the gaps”, it added. It also said salary ranges will be adjusted.

About 300 administrative officers and 30 judicial and statutory appointment holders will benefit from the revision.

This includes the Chief Justice, judges of the Court of Appeal, Appellate Division and the High Court, as well as Judicial Commissioners.

The Attorney-General, Deputy Attorneys-General, Public Service Commission Chairman and Auditor-General will also be included.