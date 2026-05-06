Political salary review: Government to defer recommendations until impact of Middle East conflict 'clearer'

SINGAPORE: An independent committee convened to review the salaries of political office holders has completed its work, but the government has decided to defer consideration of its recommendations due to the uncertainty caused by the Middle East conflict.

Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing said this on Wednesday (May 6) in a written reply to a question by Member of Parliament Alex Yam (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee), who asked about the status of the salary review in view of recent global events.

Mr Chan had said in parliament in January that an independent committee had been convened to conduct a review of the political salary framework that was laid out in 2012.

The committee has completed the review and submitted its recommendations to the government in April, said Mr Chan, who was replying on behalf of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday.

"The government recognises that the Middle East conflict is still ongoing, causing major economic uncertainties and clouding the outlook for Singapore," he said.

"Against this backdrop, the government has decided to defer consideration of the committee’s recommendations, until the impact of the conflict on Singapore is clearer."

He added that the government will release the committee's report together with its response at an appropriate time.

"Members of Parliament will have the opportunity to review the report and government response together then, for a more meaningful debate."

In January, Mr Chan said that it was "timely" to undertake a review, adding that the current salary framework was established by a review committee in 2012, with the government agreeing with its recommendation that the framework would be reviewed by an independent committee every five years.

The framework covers the salaries of all political appointment holders, as well as MPs and NMPs.

The salary framework and political salaries have not been adjusted since they took effect in May 2011.

A review in 2017 saw the government maintain the salary structure and level. The subsequent one - slated for 2023 - was deferred due to "other pressing issues" to deal with at the time, such as uncertainties in the global geopolitical situation and economic concerns.