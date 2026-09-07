PM Wong, Chan Chun Sing to deliver ministerial statements on government's response to political office holders' salary review

SINGAPORE: The review of political office holders' salaries will be in focus when parliament sits on Tuesday (Sep 8).

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong as well as Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing will deliver the government's response to the review of salaries for political appointment holders and members of parliament.

The ministerial statements will be debated under standing order 44 on Thursday.

Under the standing order, no amendments are allowed and the motion will not be put to a vote.

In January, Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing said that an independent committee had been convened to review the salaries of political office holders.

The salary framework covers the pay of all political appointment holders as well as MPs and NMPs.

In May, Mr Chan said that the committee had completed its work, but the government had decided to defer consideration of its recommendations due to the uncertainty caused by the Middle East conflict.

The government will release the committee's report together with its response at an appropriate time, he said then.

The salary framework and political salaries have not been adjusted since they took effect in May 2011.

The current salary framework was established by a review committee in 2012, with the government agreeing with its recommendation that the framework would be reviewed by an independent committee every five years.

A subsequent committee was formed in 2017 to review the 2012 framework. It found that the framework remained sound, and that political salaries should be adjusted annually in line with the movement of the benchmark salaries.

Nevertheless, the government decided not to make any changes to political salaries then.

In 2023, the government decided to defer the scheduled review given the uncertain external environment, and the downside risks in the global economy at that time.