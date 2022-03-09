MOH to introduce measures to curb salt consumption

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are eating too much salt, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) will introduce measures to curb its consumption, said its Senior Parliamentary Secretary Rahayu Mahzam in Parliament on Wednesday (Mar 9).

Speaking during her ministry’s Committee of Supply debate, Ms Rahayu said people in Singapore consumed almost double the recommended daily salt limit.

Singapore residents consume an average of 3,600mg of sodium a day or more than one-and-a-half teaspoons of salt daily, Ms Rahayu said.



This is almost double that of the World Health Organization’s recommended limit of less than 2,000mg of sodium a day.

"High sodium intake is associated with increased risk of hypertension, which is in turn associated with higher risks of cardiovascular complications such as stroke and heart attack," she said.

She also cited figures that show that more than one in three Singapore residents aged 18 to 74 years had hypertension between 2019 and 2020.