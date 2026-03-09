Woman sentenced to over 6 months' jail for vandalising Salvation Army premises on Christmas Day

SINGAPORE: A woman who sprayed graffiti at Praisehaven - The Salvation Army on Christmas Day in 2025 was sentenced to jail for five months and six weeks on Monday (Mar 9).

Dianna Ong, a 43-year-old Australian, pleaded guilty to one charge of vandalism. Another three charges were taken into consideration.

When a prison sentence is imposed that combines months with four weeks or more, CNA reports the sentences as spelt out by the court as months vary in length.

Around 6.35am on Dec 25, 2025, Ong wrote offensive words in red on walls and three vans at the Christian charity located in Upper Bukit Timah.

Afterwards, she uploaded photographs and videos of the graffiti on her social media, which were visible to the public.

The graffiti was discovered when a team leader in charge of a morning service arrived and saw the graffiti on the walls. The security manager called the police.

Ong was arrested on the same day and charged in court on Dec 27.