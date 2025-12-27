Logo
Logo

Singapore

Woman charged with vandalising Salvation Army premises and properties
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Woman charged with vandalising Salvation Army premises and properties

The 43-year-old Australian allegedly spray-painted what the police described as "offensive words" on the building's walls and three vans belonging to the Christian charity.

Woman charged with vandalising Salvation Army premises and properties

Offensive words written with red spray paint were found scribbled on the premises and on properties belonging to Praisehaven - The Salvation Army, including the building's walls and three vans, said the police. (Image: Instagram/sgfollowsall)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

27 Dec 2025 01:47PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: An Australian woman was charged on Saturday (Dec 27) with vandalism, after allegedly spray painting what the police described as "offensive words" at The Salvation Army.

Dianna Ong, 43, is accused of committing the offence at 6.35am on Christmas Day at Praisehaven - The Salvation Army, located at Upper Bukit Timah.

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 9.15am that day. Officers found "offensive words" scribbled on the premises and on properties belonging to the Christian Charity, including the building's walls and three vans.

A can of red spray paint seized as a case exhibit. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The police said they "take a very serious view of acts that threaten Singapore’s racial and religious harmony".

Ong, a Chinese Australian, was arrested on the same day. She will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for medical examination and her case will be heard again on Jan 9.

If convicted, Ong faces a fine of up to S$2,000 (US$1,600) or imprisonment for up to three years. Offenders may also be sentenced to between three and eight strokes of the cane, although women are not liable for caning under the law.

Source: CNA/ac
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement