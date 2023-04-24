'I could be the last person to speak with her': Meet the man leading a team that saved 143 people from suicide

SINGAPORE: All calls that John Lam receives or makes on the suicide prevention hotline are hard to forget. But one in particular stayed with him.

“She was at very high risk and at that particular time, she was very intent on killing herself,” he said.

“She told me when and how, and I stayed on the line with her for a very long time – I think it was close to two hours.

“Then she decided to end the call, and I have to live thinking that I could be the last person to speak with her. You have to learn to be able to manage those kinds of feelings and still continue to do this work.”

John is a deputy director with the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS), an organisation that focuses on suicide prevention.

He leads the Crisis Support Team, which started its work in earnest last April after months of training and preparation. In the last 12 months, they have saved 143 people from taking their own lives.

This team is different from the volunteers taking incoming calls to SOS’ 1767 hotline. The Crisis Support Team, made up of 20 staff members, makes outgoing calls to acute cases.

These include people at imminent risk of suicide, which means they have both the intent and means to take their own life.

John is one of the four supervisors on the team, which runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He does most of the overnight shifts – the hours when most crisis calls happen. This team makes an average of 100 calls a month.