Sambar deer killed in accident along BKE

SINGAPORE: A sambar deer was killed in a road accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) at night on Thursday (Aug 25).

In response to CNA's queries, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) said that it received a call about the deer at about 10pm, and that it understood that the animal had had got into an accident.

"Unfortunately, the team were stuck handling several other cases. We understand that the public had contacted NParks (National Parks Board) as an alternative and they had attended to the case," an ACRES spokesperson said.

ACRES noted that the particular area is known for the presence of sambar deers.

"This unfortunate animal likely ventured too near to (a) residential area by mistake, panicked and tried to cross the expressway," it added.

"We hope that the motorists involved did not sustain any injuries."

A video sent by CNA reader Watson Wong showed traffic slowing down along the expressway as cars swerve to avoid a deer lying on its side.