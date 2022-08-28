Sambar deer killed in accident along BKE
SINGAPORE: A sambar deer was killed in a road accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) at night on Thursday (Aug 25).
In response to CNA's queries, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) said that it received a call about the deer at about 10pm, and that it understood that the animal had had got into an accident.
"Unfortunately, the team were stuck handling several other cases. We understand that the public had contacted NParks (National Parks Board) as an alternative and they had attended to the case," an ACRES spokesperson said.
ACRES noted that the particular area is known for the presence of sambar deers.
"This unfortunate animal likely ventured too near to (a) residential area by mistake, panicked and tried to cross the expressway," it added.
"We hope that the motorists involved did not sustain any injuries."
A video sent by CNA reader Watson Wong showed traffic slowing down along the expressway as cars swerve to avoid a deer lying on its side.
CNA understands that the deer was later removed from the scene of the accident.
NParks group director of wildlife management Adrian Loo said in response to CNA queries that it was aware of the incident.
"This is the only incident involving a Sambar Deer that we know of on an expressway this year," said Mr Loo.
The Land Transport Authority cautioned motorists against using two lanes before the Kranji Expressway exit on the highway on Thursday.
Sambar deer are a globally vulnerable species. They are one of the largest deer species in the world, after the moose and the elk. It is most active at dusk and at night, resting in the day among thick vegetation, according to NParks' website.
They have been previously spotted using the nearby Mandai Wildlife Bridge, a dedicated animal crossing that provides safe passage over Mandai Lake Road, which has seen roadkill incidents in the past.
