Weapons seized from man seen using samurai sword in video

SINGAPORE: The police arrested a man and seized several weapons after he was seen using a samurai sword in a video posted on social media.

Other weapons – a butterfly knife, a flick knife and a knuckle duster – as well as drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized when the police raided the man's home.

"On Oct 28, 2023, the police received a report of a video posted on social media showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public. Preliminary investigations revealed that the video was uploaded on the man's social media page," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Sunday (Oct 29).

In a video posted on Facebook, the man said he wanted to "test how sharp" the sword was, before slicing a bottle in half.

Police officers established the identity of the man and arrested him at a residential unit along York Hill, which is located off Chin Swee Road.