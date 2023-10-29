Weapons seized from man seen using samurai sword in video
Police also found a knuckle duster and two knives during the raid.
SINGAPORE: The police arrested a man and seized several weapons after he was seen using a samurai sword in a video posted on social media.
Other weapons – a butterfly knife, a flick knife and a knuckle duster – as well as drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized when the police raided the man's home.
"On Oct 28, 2023, the police received a report of a video posted on social media showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public. Preliminary investigations revealed that the video was uploaded on the man's social media page," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Sunday (Oct 29).
In a video posted on Facebook, the man said he wanted to "test how sharp" the sword was, before slicing a bottle in half.
Police officers established the identity of the man and arrested him at a residential unit along York Hill, which is located off Chin Swee Road.
The man will be charged in court on Monday with the possession of weapons. The offence of carrying a scheduled weapon in a public place for purposes that are not lawful is punishable with a jail term of up to five years and at least six strokes of the cane.
"The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law," SPF said, adding that investigations are ongoing.
The Central Narcotics Bureau is also investigating the man for suspected drug related offences.