Samwoh Corporation charged over unauthorised drainage works that caused flooding at Pasir Ris junction

The company is accused of altering a drain along Tampines Avenue 10, between Tampines Avenue 5 and Tampines Link, by removing an existing drain that was 1.8m wide and 4m deep. The company allegedly replaced the drain by constructing a shallower one that was only 3m deep around Aug 20 this year.

Samwoh is also accused of obstructing the flow of the storm water drainage system by erecting scaffolds to construct the new drain.

Even after the drain was constructed, the company allegedly continued to place the scaffolds inside it.

Samwoh is also accused of constructing two drain openings to channel water from the new drain to the existing drain without approval. One of the drain openings was too small and the other was not completed, affecting the storm water drainage system along Tampines Avenue 10.

If convicted of carrying out unauthorised drainage works, Samwoh could be fined up to S$50,000. The maximum fine for altering storm water drainage systems without approval and for causing obstruction to the flow of such systems without approval is S$20,000.