New Sang Nila Utama Road, named after legendary Malay prince, to open in Bidadari area on Sep 25

SINGAPORE: A new two-lane road replacing the existing Vernon Park Road in the Bidadari estate will be partially opened to traffic from Sep 25.

The new 250m stretch, called Sang Nila Utama Road after the Malay prince associated with Singapore's history before 1819, will initially have one lane in each direction.

It will have two lanes in each direction when it is fully opened in the first half of 2024, according to a Housing and Development Board (HDB) press release on Friday (Aug 19).

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post on Friday that motorists can use the new road to access Mount Vernon Road from Upper Aljunied Road.

Sang Nila Utama Road will link to Mount Vernon Lane and connect back to Mount Vernon Road, and motorists will have barricades, diversion signs and traffic controllers to guide them.

"Motorists are advised to drive carefully and observe the information signs displayed," HDB added in its statement.