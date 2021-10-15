Cultural Medallion batik artist Sarkasi Said dies aged 81

SINGAPORE: Renowned local batik artist Sarkasi Said died on Thursday (Oct 14) at the age of 81, inspiring tributes from Singapore's leaders and the arts community.

He had been diagnosed with kidney failure, BERITAmediacorp reported on Monday.

Mr Sarkasi was the 2020 recipient of the Cultural Medallion – Singapore's highest honour for the arts – for championing batik as an art form and its role in Malay culture.

He was known for his unconventional wax-resisting technique, bold use of colours and depictions of nature in his work, the National Arts Council (NAC) said of his award then.

On Friday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid tribute to Mr Sarkasi, saying he was deeply saddened by the death of the pioneer of batik artworks.

"Pak Sarkasi never forgot his roots, and made every effort to groom the next generation of artists. He was committed to developing our local arts and culture scene," Mr Lee said in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister added that Mr Sarkasi had personally designed several batik shirts he wore for national events.

"Pak Sarkasi will be deeply missed by generations of artists and the many Singaporeans that he has inspired. My thoughts are with his family in this time of loss and grief," said Mr Lee.

President Halimah Yacob also gave her condolences to the family of Mr Sarkasi, whom she said was known as the "Baron of Batik".

"He will be remembered for his passion and determination in pursuing his craft. He leaves his legacy on the walls of the Istana," said Mdm Halimah in a Facebook post.

Also known as Tzee, Mr Sarkasi dropped out of secondary school at the age of 16 to pursue his interest in art. He would go on to travel around Indonesia learning from batik masters, according to the NAC.

His batik paintings have been exhibited around the world, and in Singapore, Mr Sarkasi's work graced the halls of the Istana, government and embassy buildings as well as hospitals.