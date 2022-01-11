SATS cargo handler who stole forklift to carry out theft of bird's nest gets jail and fine

SINGAPORE: A cargo handler with SATS who stole a forklift to steal a crate of bird's nest that was in transit was on Tuesday (Jan 11) sentenced to 18 weeks' jail and a fine of S$2,000.

China national Pang Lishuai pleaded guilty to one count of stealing bird's nest worth more than S$3,500, as well as a second charge of entering a protected place and remaining there without performing official duties.

A third charge of stealing a Toyota forklift worth S$40,000 at SATS Airfreight Terminal 5 was taken into consideration.

The court heard that Pang, 28, was employed by SATS as a cargo handler at the time and was tasked with driving a forklift to transfer cargo from one location to another.

On Nov 19 last year, cargo containing about 6.8kg of bird's nest valued at about S$3,580 arrived in Singapore via a flight from Jakarta. It was scheduled to depart for Taipei the next morning.

The bird's nest was transported to the vulnerable cargo cage at SATS Airfreight Terminal 5 at about 2.40am on Nov 20, 2021.

Minutes later, Pang arrived at the Changi Airfreight Centre Checkpoint in Changi Airport, a protected place under the Infrastructure Protection Act.

He had on him a seasonal airport pass that was issued to him for his job and granted him access to restricted areas for his work.

However, he entered SATS Airfreight Terminal 5 hours before his official work shift began at 9am that day.

He changed into his uniform before heading to the cargo sorting area. At about 3am, he drove a forklift towards the vulnerable cargo cage, without his manager's consent.

Pang stole the bird's nest using the forklift and drove it to a ramp leading up to the second floor.

He stopped the forklift when he was about halfway up the ramp, alighted and threw the bird's nest over the side so that it landed on a grass patch below.

Pang then returned the forklift, changed out of his uniform and went outside. He retrieved the bird's nest where it had landed and took a taxi home.

The bird's nest was discovered missing later that morning and a police report was lodged the next day.

Pang admitted that he stole the bird's nest, saying he thought the box contained something valuable. He sold the goods to an unknown woman for S$5,000 and spent all the money.

The bird's nest was not recovered and Pang did not make any restitution.

The prosecutor asked for between six and eight months' jail, saying that the quantity and value of the bird's nest were not insignificant.

The offence was premeditated, with Pang changing into his uniform to make his presence in the terminal more inconspicuous.

"He also stole a forklift valued at S$40,000 to help him move the stolen bird's nest," said the prosecutor.

He added that the reputational damage caused to SATS and Changi Airport cannot be understated, and that Changi International Airport is one of the largest cargo hubs in the world for international cargo.

Pang, who was remanded, pleaded for leniency, saying he had children and elderly parents to support. He is a divorcee and his children have "no love from (their) mother", he said through an interpreter.

For the offence of theft by servant, he could have been jailed up to seven years and fined. For entering a protected place and remaining there without performing official duties, he could have been jailed up to two years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.