Singaporeans advised to defer all travel to Saudi Arabia amid heightened security risks: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday (Oct 13) advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to Saudi Arabia.

Since July 2026, Saudi Arabia has experienced an increase in missile and drone attacks targeting civilian aviation and energy infrastructure, said MFA in a travel advisory on Tuesday.



Over the past weeks, airports in Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, Khamis Mushait, Najran and Jizan have been hit, while recent repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) led to airport operation suspensions and flight diversions.

Given the heightened security risks, Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Saudi Arabia, said MFA.



“Singaporeans already in Saudi Arabia should avoid all travel to KKIA and other high-risk areas until further notice and avoid non-essential travel within the kingdom,” the ministry added.

MFA said Singaporeans should continue to monitor local news closely and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Those who have booked a flight to or are transiting in Saudi Arabia, are encouraged to check with airlines for the latest travel information, confirm their flight on the day of travel and purchase travel insurance before their trip.

“Singaporeans who must travel to Saudi Arabia or who are currently in the Middle East must be prepared for travel disruptions at short notice,” said the ministry.

It also “strongly encouraged” citizens to eRegister with the ministry so it can contact them when the need arises.

“Those who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Riyadh, the Singapore Consulate-General in Jeddah, or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office,” added MFA.

In its last advisory for Saudi Arabia in April, the ministry had advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the kingdom except for Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah.

RECENT ATTACKS

King Khalid International Airport was shut after a deadly missile strike on Saturday that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300. The attack, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade, was claimed by Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis.

On Sunday, another attack killed one person and injured nearly a dozen others.

The Saturday attack was a sharp escalation in the Yemen war, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognised government against the Houthis.

The Houthis have also threatened new attacks on the kingdom's airports, except for the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, warning passengers not to travel.

"The airports and airspace are exposed to targeting and constitute a theatre of operations for our forces," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X.