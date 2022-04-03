Say yes to my autistic sister: The 27-year-old putting sibling before all else, even marriage

SINGAPORE: Whenever 27-year-old Andreana Tay meets a potential date, she expects to hear a disparaging comment about her sister. Eight times out of 10, she is proven right.

Audrey is nine years younger and was diagnosed with autism at the age of two. She is non-verbal and also has global developmental delay.

Andreana has not shied away from bringing it up on first dates. As the eldest child — she also has a brother, 24 — she accepts that when her parents die, she will have to take care of Audrey for life. But she knows it can be a deal-breaker for many men.

“I don’t want to waste their time,” she says. “I don’t want them to waste mine either.”

One man told her: “I can see a future with you, but I can’t see one with you and your sister.” Another referred to her sister as a “burden” and suggested that she should have been aborted, while yet another asked if she would consider sending Audrey to a home.

“Initially, I feel like shit, not because of my sister, but because people don’t understand (the responsibility),” she said. She accepts it and moves on.

“Even if I defend (myself), nothing can change.”

Her peers may be climbing the career ladder, looking for a life partner or already starting a family. But for her, never mind marriage or her own future — all she wants is to provide Audrey with the best possible life she can give her.