SBS bus driver dies in Kaki Bukit accident; 5 passengers taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: An SBS Transit bus driver died after an accident in Kaki Bukit on Thursday (Nov 21) night.

The 58-year-old man was unconscious when taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said on Friday.

Five male passengers - aged between 26 and 38 - were also injured and taken to the hospital, police added.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at about 11pm at the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 and Kaki Bukit Road 1.

The accident involved a bus which was believed to have “self-skidded” at the junction of Kaki Bukit Ave 2, police said.

A Facebook post by Singapore roads accident.com appeared to show that the bus had crashed headfirst into a tree.

The windshield was smashed and partially dislodged from its frame.

In response to CNA’s queries, Mrs Grace Wu, spokesperson for SBS Transit, said the bus involved in the accident was an SBS Transit bus plying the service 137 route.

“Unfortunately, our bus captain succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment,” Mrs Wu said.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing as he was a very good and helpful bus captain. We have extended our deepest condolences to his family and are providing them with our fullest support and assistance during this very difficult time.”

Mrs Wu also said the “well-being of the five passengers is also our foremost priority” and SBS Transit was at the hospital “to extend our care and concern and render assistance as best we can”.

“We continue to remain in touch with them and wish them a complete and speedy recovery,” she added.

SBS Transit is assisting police in their investigations.

CNA has contacted the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for more information.