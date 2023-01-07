Logo
SBS investigating after bus crashes into taxi at Upper Serangoon Road-Bartley Road junction
Singapore

Screengrab of the accident at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road on Jan 5, 2023. (Image: YouTube/SGRoadVigilante)

07 Jan 2023 07:21PM (Updated: 07 Jan 2023 07:29PM)
SINGAPORE: SBS Transit is investigating after one of its buses collided with a taxi that had the right of way at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road on Thursday night (Jan 5). 

The passengers on board the bus were unhurt, but both the bus captain and taxi driver were conveyed conscious to the hospital, according to the public transport operator.

A video posted on SG Road Vigilante's YouTube page on Saturday showed an SBS bus crashing into the side of a taxi.

On the accident, Mrs Grace Wu, Vice President (Special Grade), Customer Experience and Communications, SBS Transit, said on Saturday: "On Jan 5, 2023 at about 11.10pm, our bus collided with a taxi which had the right of way at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road.

"Our bus captain and the taxi driver were conveyed conscious to the hospital while passengers on board were unhurt.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to our passengers and affected motorists. Meanwhile, we are investigating the incident.”

Source: CNA/sn

