‘Simply did what I felt was right’: SBS Transit bus captain finds and returns diamond ring to passenger

SINGAPORE: After losing her diamond ring on an SBS Transit bus, a woman’s worry turned to relief when a bus captain found and safeguarded it until it was returned to her.

Senior bus captain Teo Lai Huat discovered the ring near the rear door of his bus on May 11 at around 10.50pm during a routine end-of-trip inspection, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said in response to CNA queries on Wednesday (May 27).

"Realising that the owner would likely be deeply distressed over the loss of such a valuable item, Lai Huat immediately handed the ring to his supervisor at the terminal so that it could be safely kept in case the owner returned to look for it."

Recalling the incident after parking his bus at Kent Ridge Terminal, Mr Teo, 54, said: "The moment I saw the ring, I knew the owner must have been very worried.

"If someone loses something valuable, they would naturally hope for it to be returned. I simply did what I felt was right."

To his relief, the ring's owner called the next morning in search of the ring, said Ms Wu.

"Overcome with relief and gratitude, she burst into tears - a moment that deeply touched Lai Huat and reaffirmed his belief that even small acts of honesty and kindness can mean the world to someone else."

She added that Mr Teo has been working as a bus captain with SBS Transit for almost 30 years, and the diamond ring is the "most unusual item" he has encountered.

"We are immensely proud of Lai Huat for exemplifying honesty, compassion and professionalism through his actions. His dedication to doing the right thing and going the extra mile to ensure the ring was safely returned reflects the CARES culture at SBS Transit. Lai Huat will be recognised for his honesty," said Ms Wu.

She added that all items recovered by bus captains are handed over to the respective bus interchanges or depots, where the details are recorded in SBS Transit’s system so owners who file reports can be assisted promptly and systematically.

"Over the years, some of the more unusual items found on our buses have included travel luggage, passports, marketing trolleys, electrical tool sets, musical instruments, brand new shoes in boxes - and even motorcycle helmets."

The ring's owner, Ms Clarissa Tan, wrote in a forum letter to The Straits Times that Mr Teo's actions "turned what could have been a heartbreaking loss into a reminder that there are still many good and honourable people among us".

Speaking about his role, Mr Teo said: "As bus captains, our role goes beyond bringing passengers safely to their destinations. We also look out for their well-being in other ways, including helping to return lost belongings to their rightful owners."