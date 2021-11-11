SBS Transit bus driver disciplined after doors close on woman, causing her to fall

SINGAPORE: Disciplinary action has been taken against an SBS Transit bus driver after the doors of a bus were seen closing on a woman as she was alighting, causing her to fall.

"The actions of our bus captain are most unacceptable," Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications said on Thursday (Nov 11).

"We have taken strict disciplinary action against the bus captain and will be monitoring his performance closely."

The incident took place at Hougang Interchange.

According to the timestamp of a video circulating on social media, it happened at about 2.40pm on Tuesday.

The video shows a woman starting to alight from the bus while holding a handrail. Just as she has her foot on the ground, the bus doors close, causing her to fall.

Her left leg is seen trapped between the doors as she falls backwards.

Ms Tan said it was "fortunate" that the woman was not seriously injured, adding that she received outpatient treatment at a hospital.

"We are in touch with her family to extend our care and concern and have offered our assistance too. We do wish her a speedy and complete recovery," she said.