SBS transit driver dies after bus crashes into tree outside Hougang depot

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old bus driver was found dead on Sunday (Oct 9) morning after crashing into a tree outside Hougang depot.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) were alerted to a road traffic accident at around 2.40am on Sunday at 4 Defu Avenue 1.

"A person found trapped in the driver seat of a bus was extricated by SCDF and pronounced dead by a paramedic," added SCDF.

The bus captain was driving the empty employee bus back to the Hougang depot on Sunday morning when the vehicle lost control and hit a tree outside the bus depot, said Mrs Grace Wu, vice president of Customer Experience and Communications at SBS Transit in response to CNA's queries.

"We are deeply saddened by his passing and have extended our heartfelt condolences to his family. We are in close contact with them during this very difficult time and will render all support needed," she added.

In a video circulating online, a bus is seen with a shattered windscreen after hitting a tree, with SCDF officers at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.