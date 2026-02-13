SBS Transit bus catches fire along PIE

SINGAPORE: An SBS Transit bus caught fire along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Feb 13) morning.

In response to a query from CNA, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a fire involving a bus along the PIE in the direction of Tuas before the Clementi Road exit at around 11.45am and that it extinguished the fire using two water jets.

"There were no reported injuries," said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.