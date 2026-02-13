Logo
Logo

Singapore

SBS Transit bus catches fire along PIE
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

SBS Transit bus catches fire along PIE

The bus was seen engulfed in flames along the Pan Island Expressway towards Tuas before the Clementi Road exit.

SBS Transit bus catches fire along PIE

The bus caught fire along the PIE towards Tuas before the Clementi Road exit. (Images: CNA readers)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
13 Feb 2026 01:46PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2026 02:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: An SBS Transit bus caught fire along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Feb 13) morning.

In response to a query from CNA, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a fire involving a bus along the PIE in the direction of Tuas before the Clementi Road exit at around 11.45am and that it extinguished the fire using two water jets.

"There were no reported injuries," said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu told CNA that the bus involved in the fire was an off-service bus.

"There were no passengers on board and the bus captain was unhurt in the incident," she said, adding that SBS Transit is also investigating the cause of the fire.

The burnt-out wreckage of a bus after it caught fire along the PIE on Feb 13, 2026. (Photo: CNA reader)

In a post on social media platform X at 12.15pm, the Land Transport Authority said that an accident had occurred on the PIE towards Tuas after the Bukit Timah Expressway exit. 

The authority said that congestion had built up to Adam Road and advised motorists to avoid the second to fourth lanes of the expressway in the area.

In footage of the incident sent to CNA by a reader, the bus is seen engulfed in flames on the shoulder of the expressway.

A photo taken by another CNA reader subsequently shows the burnt-out wreckage of the bus.

Source: CNA/dc(kg)

Related Topics

bus fire SBS Transit SCDF
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement