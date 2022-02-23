SBS Transit reports S$1.3 billion in group revenue for 2021

SINGAPORE: Public transport operator SBS Transit on Wednesday (Feb 23) reported S$1.3 billion in group revenue for 2021, up 6.5 per cent from more than S$1.2 billion the year before.

In a media release, SBS Transit noted it managed to "significantly" narrow its full-year operating loss, excluding Government reliefs, to S$2.8 million in 2021, down from S$29.8 million the year before.

This improved performance however was offset by a one-time loss of S$16 million from the disposal of 241 buses, which it noted were replaced with "new and greener" ones by the Land Transport Authority.

"Taking into account the Government reliefs of S$56.3 million, the Group managed to stay in the black with a full-year operating profit of S$53.6 million, down 33 per cent from 2020," said SBS Transit.

While the Government relief provided was 48.7 per cent less than that of 2020, SBS Transit said it helped partially cushion the adverse financial impact due to COVID-19. This included a significant drop in ridership compared to pre-COVID levels, rental rebates given to tenants as well as expenses arising from increased cleaning costs of vehicles and premises.

Full-year net profit attributable to shareholders fell by S$27.3 million - or 34.6 per cent - to S$51.6 million.

SBS Transit chief executive Cheng Siak Kian noted the company continued to see low ridership on buses and trains as people continued to work from home and COVID-19 restrictions remained in force.

SBS Transit - which has a fleet of more than 3,000 buses running 228 bus routes as well as three rail lines - said its full-year revenue from its public transport services business increased by 5.8 per cent, or S$69.5 million, to S$1.3 billion last year.