SBS Transit posts 2.1% increase in revenue to S$1.56 billion for 2024

SINGAPORE: Public transport operator SBS Transit on Tuesday (Feb 25) reported a 2.1 per cent increase in group revenue to S$1.56 billion (US$1.17 billion) for 2024.

Group operating costs increased by 2.5 per cent to S$1.49 billion due to higher costs for manpower, premises, repairs and maintenance, as well as a higher rail licence charge and advertising concession fees.

These were offset by productivity savings, lower fuel and electricity costs, and lower depreciation expenses, SBS said in a press release on Tuesday.

The company posted an operating profit of S$73.2 million for 2024 – a 4.5 per cent decrease from the previous year.

It also recorded a net profit attributable to shareholders of S$70.3 million. This was a 1.8 per cent increase from the previous year.

SBS Transit Group CEO Jeffrey Sim said: “We expect demand for public transport services to grow. We remain focused on providing our passengers with safe, reliable and efficient commutes.”