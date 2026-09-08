Over S$46 million in potential scam losses averted in joint operation by police, banks

SINGAPORE: More than 400 scam attempts were disrupted and over S$46 million (US$38 million) in potential losses averted during a two-month joint operation between the police and five banks, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Sep 8).

The police's Anti-Scam Centre (ASC) partnered with five banks - DBS, UOB, OCBC, Standard Chartered Singapore and GXS - for the operation, which took place between Jul 1 and Aug 31 and utilised robotic process automation technology.

During that time, over 3,300 SMS alerts were sent to more than 2,700 bank customers identified as potential scam victims, SPF said in a press release.

Robotic process automation (RPA) technology refers to the use of software or algorithms to automate structured processes. The technology had previously been used by the Anti-Scam Centre to automate information sharing and processing, as well as the sending of SMS alerts to potential scam victims.

“The collaboration allows for rapid information exchange between the ASC and its partner banks, enabling quick identification of potential victims and timely intervention to safeguard their finances,” police said on Tuesday.

SPF added that many of the cases in the latest operation involved investment and job scams, where victims were deceived into making multiple incremental transfers as part of fraudulent online job or investment arrangements.