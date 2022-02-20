Google ad bank scam: Victim tells how she was duped of nearly S$20,000 in sophisticated ploy

Bank staff told her she should have realised it was not Maybank's number in the Google search, she said, adding that a manager told her she was not the first victim, making her feel this was more common that she thought.

"But to me, how the hell would I know (about the number)?" she said, suggesting that the average person would not memorise bank customer service numbers.

"What rubbish is this? Does it mean as members of the public, when we put money in bank we (are supposed to be) vulnerable to getting scammed?"

Overall, Mrs Wong felt disappointed at how the bank treated her. "I mean, they should be more understanding that I've been scammed," she added.

When asked to comment on the incident, a Maybank spokesperson told CNA that the bank had advised Mrs Wong to make a police report, saying that the bank fully cooperates with police investigations.

"Following her report, the bank also lodged a police report and informed the Infocomm Media Development Authority regarding the blocking of the spoof phone number, as well as escalated the spoof SMS header to the anti-smishing registry."

Smishing refers to the sending of text messages purported to be from reputable companies to get someone to reveal their personal information.

Once scammers get hold of victims' funds, they would typically transfer the money immediately or within the next few minutes, the spokesperson said, citing the "instant" nature of such transfers.

"By the time customers make their reports a few hours later, the money is long gone," the spokesperson added.

In the days and months that followed, Mrs Wong felt belittled at home. Her husband and daughter chided her, she said, with the latter asking why "mummy is so stupid".

"Even my loved ones, they don’t empathise with me, yet they mock me. You are suffering, then you get mocked," she added, her voice breaking.

SLIM CHANCES

More despairingly, Mrs Wong said she has yet to hear from the bank about whether her money could be recovered. Police have told her the chances are slim, she said, adding that it could be hundreds of dollars at best.

When the investigating police officer called to ask if she was willing to be interviewed for this story, she thought he had some news. When he said it would be a drawn-out case, she said she hoped to get updates in due course.

Mrs Wong said she is still banking with Maybank in the hope that they could get her money back, although she admitted the chances are slim.

"For me, even if I don't get my money back, I hope he (the scammer) will be caught. This is the least I can concern myself with," she added.

When asked how she felt about OCBC recently making full "goodwill payouts" to scam victims after they lost S$13.7 million through SMS phishing, Mrs Wong said it showed a "loophole" in the banking system as a whole.

"If there is no loophole, why the bank is willing to take the rap?" she asked. "Also because the amount (of money lost) is big. Does Maybank want to wait for the amount to get bigger and more people to be scammed?"

LESSONS LEARNT

Mrs Wong feels Maybank could have done more by putting out public alerts about this particular scam, adding that she has read multiple advisories and news articles about different scams but always thought she would never fall for them.

She advised people not to blindly trust the telephone numbers they see on Google searches and avoid making Internet banking transfers to unknown account numbers.

"Just go down to the bank personally. Maybe it's a bit more troublesome, but then you wouldn't get scammed," she said, adding that she still does not know why her GrabPay wallet had experienced those issues.

The Maybank spokesperson said the online safety of its customers is "important", and that the bank has shared preventive measures through various communication channels amid the recent spike in scams.

"Our hotline number 1800-MAYBANK is available on the Maybank Singapore website, ATM machines, and on the back of our cards," the spokesperson said, highlighting that the bank has implemented the new measures announced in January to boost digital banking security.

"We constantly look at enhancements to protect our customers."

Near the end of the interview, Mrs Wong asked if a recording of her voice would be published, saying she did not want her friends to know that she was a victim.

When asked if she felt embarrassed, she replied that "people are not so understanding", pointing to comments she has read about victims of the OCBC scam.

"Rather than they feel sorry for them, they will say, 'Why this person so stupid,'" she said.

"I just want to share (my story) so that people will be smarter – not just a phone call and all their money will be gone."