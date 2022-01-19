Half a million dollars lost to scammers spoofing bank hotlines on Google ads: Police

SINGAPORE: A new scam that tricks victims into calling fake bank hotlines found on Google searches has resulted in losses amounting to at least S$495,000, the police said on Wednesday (Jan 19).

At least 15 people have fallen prey to this new scam variant since December 2021, the police added.

HOW THE SCAM WORKS

The ploy starts with scammers posting advertisements on Google Searches, which turn up when a user searches for bank contact numbers.

These ads, which provide fake phone numbers, appear as the first few search results.

Believing these fake numbers to be genuine, the victims would call these numbers and speak to a scammer impersonating as bank staff.

"After sharing the reasons for contacting the bank, victims would be informed that there were issues with their bank account, credit/debit cards or loan amount," said the police.

Following that, the scammer would instruct the victims to temporarily transfer the funds to bank accounts provided, under the pretext of resolving the bank account or credit/debit card issue or to make a payment for the outstanding loan.

The police added: "In some cases, victims would receive an SMS with headers spoofing that of the bank to appear more authentic, claiming that the bank was facilitating a reset of the victims’ bank account as part of the 'Let’s Fight Scam' Campaign by the Anti-Scam Centre and Singapore Police Force, or would state that the victim needed to transfer money for early loan settlement."

Victims would realise that they had been scammed only after contacting the bank via the authentic hotline, or when the bank contacted victims to verify the reason for the large sum of money transferred.