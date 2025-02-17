Scammers posing as PDPC officers dupe victims of at least S$231,000 this year

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities have urged members of the public to be vigilant against unsolicited calls from scammers impersonating Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) officers.

There have been at least four such cases reported this year with total losses amounting to at least S$231,000 (US$172,000), the police and PDPC said on Monday (Feb 17).

Victims of such scams would first receive unsolicited calls from people claiming to be from the PDPC.

They would be told that their mobile number has been used for criminal activities in Malaysia and urged to report to the PDPC office to assist with investigations.

“When victims visited the office, the scammer would not show up. Victims would then contact the scammer who would provide an excuse and persuade the victim to transfer monies to specified bank accounts under the pretext of assisting in investigations,” said the police and PDPC in a joint media release.

In some cases, the call would be transferred to a second scammer claiming to be from Malaysian law enforcement agencies.

This scammer would attempt to dupe the victim further by citing their purported government “staff ID card” and urging them to verify this ID number via a fake Malaysian law enforcement agency website.