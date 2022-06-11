At least S$25 million lost to China official impersonation scammers since January 2022: Police

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (Jun 10) warned of the re-emergence of a variant of scams involving the impersonation of Chinese authorities.

At least 231 victims have fallen for the scam since January 2022, with losses amounting to at least S$25 million, said the police in a news release.

In these cases, victims would receive robotic phone calls allegedly from the Ministry of Health.

When they heeded the instructions given during the call to make further contact, the call would be directed to scammers claiming to be a police officer from China.

The scammer would inform the victims that they were being investigated for money laundering and other offences. The victims would be told that there could be a misuse of their identities, which led to them being involved in the activities of a transnational crime ring

The scammer, claiming to help the victims clear their names, would ask for the victims’ particulars or online banking credentials to facilitate money transfers overseas as part of the investigation into the alleged offence committed.

In some cases, victims were instructed to open local bank accounts to carry out money transfers, said the police.

Victims would only discover that they had been scammed when they did not receive the money transferred for the purpose of investigation or when there were unauthorised transactions made from their bank accounts.