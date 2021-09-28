Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccine Afghanistan court Malaysia In Focus New Zealand climate change China India
Logo

Singapore

New scam involving fake e-wallet websites targeting game account sellers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccine Afghanistan court Malaysia In Focus New Zealand climate change China India

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

New scam involving fake e-wallet websites targeting game account sellers

New scam involving fake e-wallet websites targeting game account sellers

Screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between a victim and the fake e-wallet website's customer service. (Images: SPF)

Davina Tham
Davina Tham
28 Sep 2021 06:36PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 06:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Those who have put their gaming accounts up for sale on social media platforms should beware of a new type of scam involving fake e-wallet websites. 

These scammers would pose as buyers who are interested in purchasing the victims' gaming account.

They would then ask the victims to access certain links to create e-wallets to receive payment, the police said on Tuesday (Sep 28).

These were links to fake websites with domain names like baowushouyou.com, bianjieshouyou.com, 85shouyou.com and xinyushouyou.com. 

When applying for their e-wallet accounts, victims would come across a "terms and conditions" page saying that they would incur a fee if there were any errors in their application form.

After setting up the e-wallet, sellers would receive WhatsApp calls or messages, typically from a number starting with the calling code +6011, said police.

Those on the other line, typically communicating in Mandarin, would claim to be customer service officers from the e-wallet companies.

They would tell the victims that their e-wallet accounts had been frozen due to errors in their account application. 

"Victims were then instructed to make a fund transfer to bank accounts provided in order to unfreeze their e-wallet accounts to withdraw the funds," said the police.

"Victims were misled to believe that they had indeed made a mistake in their account application and thus complied with the instructions to make payment to individual bank accounts to unfreeze their accounts."

Related:

In some cases, victims were even told to transfer more money as the amount transferred was incorrect. 

They only realised they had been cheated when they were unable to withdraw the funds from the e-wallets, with the prospective buyers becoming uncontactable.

Police reminded members of the public to be wary of dubious websites claiming to provide e-wallet services, and requests to transfer funds to the bank accounts of people they had not met before.

Source: CNA/dv(zl)

Related Topics

crime scammer scams police Singapore Police Force

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us