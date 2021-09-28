New scam involving fake e-wallet websites targeting game account sellers

SINGAPORE: Those who have put their gaming accounts up for sale on social media platforms should beware of a new type of scam involving fake e-wallet websites.

These scammers would pose as buyers who are interested in purchasing the victims' gaming account.

They would then ask the victims to access certain links to create e-wallets to receive payment, the police said on Tuesday (Sep 28).

These were links to fake websites with domain names like baowushouyou.com, bianjieshouyou.com, 85shouyou.com and xinyushouyou.com.

When applying for their e-wallet accounts, victims would come across a "terms and conditions" page saying that they would incur a fee if there were any errors in their application form.

After setting up the e-wallet, sellers would receive WhatsApp calls or messages, typically from a number starting with the calling code +6011, said police.

Those on the other line, typically communicating in Mandarin, would claim to be customer service officers from the e-wallet companies.

They would tell the victims that their e-wallet accounts had been frozen due to errors in their account application.

"Victims were then instructed to make a fund transfer to bank accounts provided in order to unfreeze their e-wallet accounts to withdraw the funds," said the police.

"Victims were misled to believe that they had indeed made a mistake in their account application and thus complied with the instructions to make payment to individual bank accounts to unfreeze their accounts."