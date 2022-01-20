‘I thought it would never happen to me’: How one victim lost S$300,000 in jobs scam

SINGAPORE: Chris was sceptical at first when he received a WhatsApp message about an easy part-time job that could earn him a few hundred dollars a day.

But the 23-year-old, who did not want to use his real name, thought that he was tech savvy enough not to be phished or tricked by scammers, so he decided to find out more.

He now regrets that spur-of-the-moment decision, after losing more than S$300,000 of his and his mother’s savings over just five days in November last year.

On Nov 18, Chris was offered a job “buying” goods online in order to boost the sales and ratings of e-commerce merchants.

The scammer, who called herself Dorris, added him to a WhatsApp group with 10 other people who Chris now thinks are scammers like her, or other victims. But at the time, he thought they were people who wanted to make some money on the side, like him.

“They will keep on prompting the group, saying: ‘Is this a scam?’” he said. “So I thought, they’re also just like me … they actually sent photos of their daily lives.”

Besides sharing tips about the part-time job, the group members also sent food photos, bantered and joked in the chat shown to CNA.

Chris said that he Googled the company and it seemed like a legitimate firm with a professional looking website. He also called the firm but no one picked up.

He was still hesitant, but Dorris offered to let him use her account and her funds to “buy” goods at first. The payments were sent to various bank accounts which she claimed were the merchants, then the company paid Chris back the amount paid for the goods as well as a commission.

Dorris then asked him to start an account and put in money. The purchases they sent to him to “complete” also became more and more expensive.