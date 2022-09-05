21-year-old scam victim who became money mule says loansharks still harass her

SINGAPORE: A few months were all it took for Lisa (not her real name), 21, to spiral from being a victim of scam to a perpetrator of crime.

She started with legitimate intentions to get a S$30,000 loan from a licensed moneylender, but ended up losing even more cash in a loan scam while getting viciously harassed by loansharks.

To top it off, Lisa was threatened into giving up her ATM card, and her account was used to transfer illicit funds. She was eventually given a conditional warning by the police for being a money mule.

Latest figures released by the police in August showed another increase in scams - 85 per cent up in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year - driving up the total reported cases of crime.

The Government also announced in March that it intends to make it easier for money laundering offences to be prosecuted at lower levels of culpability, by amending the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act, likely in the fourth quarter of this year.

"Today, a large proportion of investigations into money mules do not result in prosecutions, due to the inherent difficulties in proving the money mule’s intent to participate in moving monies for scam syndicates," Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan had said.

When asked how it felt like being both a victim and accused, Lisa told reporters on Thursday (Aug 25) that she feels “bad”. “But at the same time, I’m still scared because they did harass my family,” she said.